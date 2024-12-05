Auburn signs 'dang good' d-line class

In February of this year, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett left Auburn to take the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It left a vacancy in Hugh Freeze's coaching staff, one that needed to be filled with the right hire.

Freeze turned to Garrett's assistant, Vontrell King-Williams, to become the Tigers' next defensive tackles coach. Auburn players vouched for King-Williams to be elevated to the role, despite only serving one season previously as a position coach, coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan in 2022.

"The one thing when you’re making that hire, is that I never questioned whether or not he would relate," Freeze said of King-Williams. "I’ve been around him enough, he has a really unique story and I knew it would be relatable."

How would King-Williams fair in SEC, though? Not just on the field, but in recruiting? He answered in a big way, signing one of the most impressive defensive line classes in recent years.