“I’m not fully qualified because some of my credits were not counted by the NCAA,” Oladele said. “I’m short of some credits, so I have to take more classes.”

Oladele, a four-star defensive end from Hialeah, Fla., signed with the Tigers in February, but will not be enrolling at Auburn in the fall.

Kayode Oladele is looking for a new home.

Oladele signed with Auburn over Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others. He was ranked the No. 22 defensive end in the 2018 class.

“I can’t even grayshirt at Auburn,” Oladele said. “I’m parting ways with Auburn and looking for another home to further my education and football career.”

Oladele said he’ll now work to finish qualifying while searching for a new school.

“I’m open to all schools,” he said.

Oladele is the first academic casualty in Auburn’s 2018 class, which included 24 signees in February and was ranked No. 12 nationally. Four-star defensive lineman Coynis Miller also has not reported to Auburn as he works to qualify.