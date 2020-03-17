Moore, who committed to Auburn in November, led West Memphis High School to the 5A state title game before the championship was called off due to coronavirus concerns.

Auburn forward signee Chris Moore was voted the top player in Arkansas and was named first team All-State on Tuesday.

In the playoffs, Moore was averaging 18.7 points and 16.3 rebounds per game, according to the all-state team release.

Moore edged out 4-star Arkansas signee Davonte Davis for the player of the year accolade.

Moore is the only player in school history to play four seasons on the West Memphis varsity squad, and he finishes his career as the program's leading scorer and rebounder.

The 6-foot-6 forward is one of three signees in Auburn's 2020 recruiting class.

