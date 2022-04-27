Auburn shuts out Alabama State

On the road in Montgomery, the Tigers run-ruled Alabama State 8-0 in five innings — using just five hits to do so.

Jessie Blaine put Auburn on the board in the first inning with her RBI triple, then crossing the plate herself on Aspyn Godwin's sacrifice fly to put Auburn up 2-0.

In the third inning, Makayla Packer showed off her speed by rounding the bases for an inside-the-park home run to right field. The Tigers later tacked on two more runs — both unearned — on a throwing error by the Alabama State shortstop in the inning.

Carlee McCondichie scored the sixth Auburn run of the day on a double steal in the fifth, taking home plate while Blaine took second.

Bri Ellis then tripled in Blaine for her second extra base hit and second RBI of the afternoon.

In the circle, Shelby Lowe pitched three innings and KK Dismukes pitched two innings for a combined four-hit shutout.

Auburn has its final home stand of the season this weekend against Georgia, with Friday's game starting at 6 p.m. CDT on SEC Network+.