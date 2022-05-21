Auburn shut out by Clemson

In its second game in the NCAA Tournament, Auburn was shutout 1-0 by the regional host team Clemson.

Auburn couldn't get the timing right — Clemson did.

Maddie Penta gave up just three hits throughout her six-inning performance, but back-to-back doubles in the fourth by Clemson were enough to push the winning run across.

The run was scored by Clemson's two-way player Valerie Cagle, who also pitched a four-hit shutout in the circle.

Auburn's best scoring chance came in the top of the sixth, with one down and bases loaded for Carlee McCondichie.

McCondichie flew out to shallow center field and Nelia Peralta then grounded into a fielders choice, ending the inning.

Auburn will play the winner of Louisiana/UNC Wilmington in an elimination game at 5 p.m. CDT this evening.