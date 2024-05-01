Broderick Shull loves performing under the lights. In the fall, Shull can be found on the offensive line, where the 6-foot-6 four-star is one of Auburn's most highly-coveted o-line targets. Off the football field, Shull is in the spotlight of the school's theatre department. When Shull took to the stage last week, there was someone new in the crowd — Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton. "It tells me the dedication," Shull said of having Thornton there. "Most coaches, they’re like 'I’m busy, I can’t make it or I’d love to make it, but I’m doing a lot.’ He had work, but he was able to take the time to come see me and that really shows me that he wants me and so does the school."

Broderick Shull is a high-priority OL for Auburn. (Rivals.com)

Before the play, though, Shull spent some time catching up with Thornton. "It was awesome," Shull said. "He came the whole day, we got to talking before that. Just kinda catching up on things. It was a good day, it was good catching up with him and I’m glad he got to see my play." Shull soon heard from other members of Auburn's coaching staff, which further proved to him how much Auburn wants him. "I believe Coach Thornton got a video from my dad of one of my solos and was probably showing it in one of the staff meetings that they had," Shull said. "It just shows the dedication that they have in wanting me. Putting aside some work and some business in doing that." It won't be long before Shull is back in Auburn. The four-star is set to officially visit the Plains May 31 through June 2. "Just seeing the people again," Shull said on what he's looking forward to about his visit. "It’s a really good place, really good campus. It gives me a feeling. It gives me a good southern vibe."