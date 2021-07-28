Auburn showing ‘a lot of love’ to former commit

AUBURN | A former Auburn commitment is now considering a recommitment after attending Big Cat. Cornerback Andre Stewart from North Cobb in Kennesaw, Ga., was the Tigers’ first commitment in the 2022 class when he announced his decision two years ago. But a change in the coaching staff understandably caused him to reconsider. He de-committed from Auburn in January and then committed to Kentucky in March. That’s where it stood until Sunday.

Stewart plans return to Auburn this fall for an official visit. (Rivals.com)

“Nothing’s over. I’ll just put it like that,” Stewart said. “You never know what things will happen. Keep talking with them and see where things go.” Stewart enjoyed Big Cat, spending a lot of time with secondary coach Zac Etheridge. “Me and Coach Etheridge and the whole Auburn staff have a great relationship. They always show a lot of love, text me all the time,” Stewart said. “They’re on me hard, showing me a lot of love. Definitely want me to come down here, pull the trigger and all that. I love it.” A meeting with head coach Bryan Harsin was one of the highlights of Stewart’s visit. “Talking with the head coach and getting to know him like I knew Gus,” he said. “I had a little 1-on-1 time with him.”