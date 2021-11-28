Auburn showed 'all the love' to LSU LB commit DeMario Tolan

DeMario Tolan is still committed to LSU and said they're No. 1 in his recruitment as of now, but Auburn gave him a lot to think about after his official visit to the Plains. "I'd give it a 10. It was a very amazing place to be," Tolan said. "I see myself being a great baller here and moving on to the next level. And also I could academically build myself upon everyone else."

Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia are pushing hard for the LSU LB commit. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Tolan hasn't been on campus as some of the other recruits in town. In fact, the last time he was here was four years ago as a freshman. But the visit left him impressed. "Definitely. Most definitely," Tolan said when asked if Auburn improved its stock in his recruitment with this visit. "I really didn't have any expectations on Auburn but as soon as they brought me on campus they showed me all the love that I needed to get."

Watching Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten play was significant for Tolan. He saw himself fitting in well if he were to come play linebacker at Auburn. "I feel like I could be a playmaker every single game and that would help get me to the next level," Tolan said. "I see they like to rush the quarterback and put pressure on the quarterback also. Spy, use the middle and let the linebackers play freely so that's a great defense." Tolan is fresh off a visit to Georgia last weekend and Tennessee is also pushing hard for the LSU commit. Jeff Schmedding and Auburn will conduct an in-home visit on Dec. 1. He is planning to finalize his recruitment and sign on early signing day on Dec. 15.