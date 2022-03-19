Auburn 'shot up' list for 4-star OT Connor Stroh after Junior Day

Connor Stroh had never been to Auburn before. That changed on Saturday, and his visit to the Plains also changed the 4-star offensive tackle's recruitment. "They (Auburn) just shot up on my list," Stroh said after Saturday's Junior Day. "I will be seriously considering them in the future."



Stroh has plenty more visits lined up this spring. (Christian Clemente)

Stroh was on campus for Auburn's Junior Day on Saturday, getting to see Auburn's campus and see a practice inside Jordan-Hare. Getting to see OL coach Will Friend and Joe Bernardi work in person was big for Stroh. "Very important," Stroh said about getting to see Friend coach in person. "It helps me gauge what I’m going to be treated like at this program and what it’s going to be like when the recruiting is turned off and the being a player comes on so it was very important."