Auburn's currently got two tight ends committed in its 2025 class. With the Tigers searching for one more, they've hosted a plethora of respective prospects. One of which was Kaleb Edwards of El Dorado Hills, Calif., who visited the Plains for the first time Tuesday. It was not only his first trip to Auburn, but his first trip to an SEC program. "It was just expected of SEC football, it was my first visit to an SEC school, so expectations are big and this exceeded all of that," Edwards said.

Kaleb Edwards visited Auburn Tuesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Edwards, 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, toured campus, saw practice, explored the football facilities and met with various coaches. One of those was head coach Hugh Freeze, who Edwards spoke with one-on-one for about 20 minutes. "I like him a lot," Edwards said. "I think he knows a lot about football and I think he’s a great coach." It was much of the same for tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, who Edwards commended for his knowledge on how to use the tight end. Seeing how the room operated last season, especially with Rivaldo Fairweather leading the team in receptions, is big for him. "It just shows how much they value the tight end," Edwards said. "How much they use it. Quarterbacks like to throw it and they got an offense that can get the ball to the tight end, so definitely for sure."