The Tigers were tested out of the gates by a scrappy Georgia Southern team, ultimately securing a 83-74 win in front of the home crowd at Auburn Arena.

After an offseason of celebration, the Auburn basketball program finally returned to the court to begin the 2019-20 college basketball season — and it found itself in a close ballgame.

"We didn't expect to come in here and blow these guys out," Auburn wing Samir Doughty said. They're a veteran team."

"This was one of the most challenging scouts for an opening game that I've had in a long time," Bruce Pearl added.

The early issues for Pearl’s squad arose from turnovers. The Tigers had 13 of them in the first half, which led to 17 Georgia Southern points. Auburn cut that number down to eight in the second half but still struggled to work the ball inside consistently to bigs, whether it be from errant alley-oop attempts or inability to corral passes — or both.

Despite that, senior center Austin Wiley posted a near-double-double with 13 points and 9 boards in 20 minutes played.

Like in the exhibition win last Friday, fellow seniors Samir Doughty and Danjel Purifoy helped lead the offense with 20 (a game-high) and 13 points, respectively.

Doughty also swiped four steals, gathered six rebounds and dished four assists. His plus/minus of 12 was second behind Devan Cambridge's 19.

"Samir made plays," Pearl said. "Not afraid. A lot of ways, helped win the ballgame for us, because he makes plays, offensively and defensively. It’s good to have him on the ball.

After a sloppy start in which he was held scoreless and committed five turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, J’Von McCormick had none in the second half and dropped nine points.

"Little bit of growing pains," Pearl said of McCormick's play. "Probably felt a little bit more pressure. But he was effective getting to the basket. He turned the ball over a little bit early. Again, got disrupted. They switch almost everything and that really makes what you do defensively difficult.But like you said, he made winning plays down the stretch."

In his first career start, true freshman Isaac Okoro, who was heralded in the offseason by Pearl as one of the best defenders to ever play for him, had an efficient day on the other side of the floor in addition to his defense. The former 5-star prospect made 6 of 9 field-goal attempts, scoring 12 points to go with five rebounds.