News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 10:10:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Auburn's top-5 targets for the early signing period

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

AUBURN | Auburn has 21 commitments in its 2020 class, a group currently ranked No. 8 in the country, and the Tigers hope to add at least five before the early signing period is over.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}