Auburn's top-5 targets for the early signing period
AUBURN | Auburn has 21 commitments in its 2020 class, a group currently ranked No. 8 in the country, and the Tigers hope to add at least five before the early signing period is over.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news