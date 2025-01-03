Auburn’s remaining portal needs

They can exit the portal at anytime with AU hoping to fill out most of its roster before school begins Jan. 13. There is a spring portal period from April 16-25.

The portal opened Dec. 9 and for Auburn, closed Dec. 28 for players entering. But players participating in postseason games have five days from the completion of their season to enter.

AUBURN | Auburn has filled most of its biggest needs through the first four weeks of the transfer portal, but there are a couple of key positions that still need to be strengthened.

Below is a detailed look at the Tigers’ biggest remaining needs in the portal. Without further attrition, AU is estimated to have room for three more additions.

D-LINE STILL THIN

The numbers speak for themselves. Auburn went into last season with 12 defensive linemen including seven upperclassmen. AU is currently scheduled to have nine defensive linemen in 2025 including just three upperclassmen.

The Tigers added Dallas Walker from Western Kentucky to shore up the noseguard position but really need a difference-maker or two at defensive tackle to complement Malik Blocton, who started as a true freshman last season. AU is also thin at defensive end with only Keldric Faulk and Amaris Williams, and Williams may be needed at Buck linebacker.

PASS-RUSH QUESTION

The numbers are there for Auburn at Buck linebacker with four scheduled to be with the team this spring, the same number as AU carried last season. However, replacing Jalen McLeod on and off the field may not be quite that simple. McLeod totaled 24 tackles-for-loss and 13.5 sacks over the last two seasons. AU’s returning Bucks totaled just one TFL last season.

The potential is there for senior Keyron Crawford to step up in his second season since transferring from Arkansas State, and redshirt freshmen Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips couldn’t certainly be poised for a breakout season. True freshman Jared Smith may be the most talented player in AU’s 2025 class. But none of those guys are proven.

One option could be to go with those four during spring practice, see how they perform and seek an additional Buck in the spring portal if needed.

TRACKING THE REST OF THE DEFENSE

Auburn is a little short at linebacker with seven compared to eight last fall. The Tigers could look for a run-stopping middle ‘backer to make up for the departures of Dorian Mausi and Austin Keys.

The secondary appears to be well fortified with 18 scholarship players scheduled to be with the team in 2025 after carrying 16 last year.

OFFENSE FILLS MOST NEEDS

Auburn has already made eight additions on offense from the portal in two quarterbacks, one running back, two wide receivers, one tight end and two offensive tackles.

But there’s still at least one more need to fill at quarterback where AU would like to have four and only has three scheduled to be on scholarship.

At running back (4), wide receiver (9) and tight end (5), AU is scheduled to have the same number of scholarship players as a year ago. Right now, AU is scheduled to have 18 offensive linemen this summer, which is two more than last fall.