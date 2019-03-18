NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chuma Okeke couldn't hear the question.

The sophomore Auburn forward had been asked a question about the team's renewed mental strength, something that has proven itself at the timeliest of hours. He wanted to hear the question again to be clear, but the microphone had already been confiscated from the reporter. So his senior teammate Bryce Brown asked the question on the reporter's behalf. His coach Bruce Pearl clarified it, as well.

Auburn's contagious teamwork — an 84-64 SEC title win its best proof of it — leaked onto the podium.

Okeke digested the question he'd been relayed. Then, his answer reflected the same sentiment.

"I think we're very strong, especially our bench," Okeke said. "Our bench doesn't drop off."

Okeke was fresh off an 18-point, 13-rebound performance against a national player of the year caliber player. But Okeke's first thought wasn't about that production. Or Jared Harper's cold-blooded killer instincts in late-game situations. Or Bryce Brown's senior leadership on a conference tournament MVP run.

He wanted to talk about what Pearl later referred to in the locker room as the all-important "other guys."

It's Horace Spencer whose relentless effort has become the internal identity of Auburn basketball. It's Austin Wiley who, in the last three games, has brought an interior element the Tigers have lacked all season.

Those two contributed 34 of the game's minutes at the center position, giving some added relief to starter Anfernee McLemore.

"Having Austin back, it gives us that dominant inside presence. Not saying we didn't already have one, but it just gives us another one, another go to guy down low," Brown said. "He blocks shots. He's athletic. He does a lot for us. It's just having him back is great."

It's J'Von McCormick who was thrust into essentially a starter's role in the first half of the championship game. It's Danjel Purifoy who, despite never cracking the rotation as fully as he would've liked, contributed 10 points in 10 minutes in the championship game and played a major role in Auburn's first-half rotation that advanced the Tigers to an uncatchable lead.

Pearl credited those two in a big way after the win.

"We don't win the SEC Tournament championship in 2019 without J'Von McCormick. We don't win it without Danjel Purifoy," Pearl said. "Chuma said when we go to the bench, we don't drop off. Danjel is out there playing with great confidence. They're both matched up there against the national player of the year. Together, they combined for 28 points and 15 rebounds, and they were the best 4-men on the floor."

It's Samir Doughty, or Malik Dunbar, depending on the matchup Pearl chooses to with that date. Lately, it's been Doughty more than Dunbar. That role seems to have fit Doughty well who has been playing his best, most efficient basketball of the season in his off-the-bench role.

Ultimately, Pearl admits, that rotational choice doesn't make much of a difference. They'll both see similar minutes. Off the bench, Doughty actually played 23 more minutes than Dunbar during the four-game stretch in Nashville.

The point remains.

Yes, Brown, Harper and Okeke were Auburn's all-tournament players. Nothing the Tigers accomplish can be done without those guys. But that's not what this team wants to talk about. They want to talk about the other rotational players, especially the ones coming off the bench, who make the entire operation tick.

With 13-man-rotation New Mexico State next, that feeling is as meaningful as ever.

"'I'm a big Bill Belichick fan and big New England Patriots fan. We all know about Belichick and [Tom] Brady," Pearl said. "But Belichick and Brady will both tell you it's about those other guys that just find a way to make plays. I wouldn't have any wins without them."