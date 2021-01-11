AuburnSports - Auburn's new TE coach contacts, re-offers 4-star TE

Tight ends coach Brad Bedell on Sunday was formally introduced to Auburn fans. The day before, Bedell was introducing himself to recruits. Shortly after being hired at Auburn, Bedell immediately contacted some of Auburn’s top tight end targets in the 2022 class.

One of the first calls went to Oscar Delp, who is ranked the No. 5 tight end. “He reached out to me on Saturday and introduced himself,” Delp said. “We were just getting to know each other. He asked me about my family and told me about his.” Delp, who is from West Forsyth in Cumming, Ga., received an offer from Auburn while Gus Malzahn was coach. Delp now has an offer from Bedell and Bryan Harsin. “Coach Bedell wanted me to know that I still have an offer, that I’m a priority for them and one of their top guys,” Delp said. “He said they are recruiting me to get the ball in my hands. They want tight ends that can run routes and score touchdowns.”

Delp certainly can do both. In nine games as a junior, he had 43 receptions for 730 yards and nine touchdowns. Bedell would like Delp to continue doing it at Auburn, and Delp is considering it. “I’m definitely considering Auburn,” Delp said. “I like Coach Bedell. He seems like a great guy. We didn’t talk a lot about football. He was interested in me and my family. “And I have been to Auburn two times already. Some of my friends go there and my friend’s older brother goes there. I went there for the LSU game and just hung out. I felt very nice there. I still want to get there for an actual visit, but I love the place. I know a lot of people that go there.” As for a commitment, Delp plans to take his time. “I’m waiting it out,” Delp said. “Hopefully, the dead period ends in April and I can take some visits and cut my list down from there.” Rivals ranks Delp, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, No. 177 in the 2022 Rivals250.