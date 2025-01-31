Auburn's key to success is 'staying level-headed'

No. 1 Auburn has been performing at a high level this season. The Tigers boast a 19-1 record that includes 12 wins over Quad 1 opponents.

Already having accomplished a lot this season, what does Auburn need to do for its winning ways to continue? According to Miles Kelly, it has more to do with mindset as opposed to getting better.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say improve, I would say us staying the course and staying focused, and us just keep working how we’ve been working before,” Kelly said. "Not getting too, too high off success and just staying level-headed. I think as long as we do that, we can go very far this season.”