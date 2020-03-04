In their final home game of the season — on Senior Night — the Tigers’ 19-game home winning streak was snapped as they fell to Texas A&M, 78-75 on Wednesday evening.

Auburn couldn’t kick the 3-point bug — or find any reliable offense, for that matter — against Texas A&M's zone defense in the first half, and that ultimately doomed it for the remainder of the contest.

After Samir Doughty made their first two triples of the game, the Tigers missed 12 of their next 13 from long range as the Aggies climbed out of an 11-point hole in the early minutes of the game to take a nine-point lead seconds before the half.

Through the first 20 minutes, Auburn had 13 turnovers and 11 fouls to just nine made shots, and it made just one basket over the final seven minutes of the period.

Auburn was improved shooting out of the break, as Doughty was connecting from long range and Isaac Okoro was strong going to the basket. But every time the Tigers punched, Texas A&M had a blow to counter, keeping its lead for the entirety of the second half.

Doughty was Auburn's offensive leader with 25 points — his most in an SEC contest since dropping 26 against LSU last month. The senior guard went 10-for-11 from the foul line and was 5-of-9 shooting from deep.



The Aggies never led by double digits, but down the stretch, Auburn couldn’t get stops when it needed them. The visitors made eight of their final 12 shots.

Auburn made things interesting late, however. The Aggies missed three free throws in the final minute and J'Von McCormick hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left. The lead was 78-75 as Auburn got the ball back, but Danjel Purifoy missed a would-be tying shot from just inside halfcourt as the buzzer expired.

Texas A&M is now 5-0 in Auburn Arena and has won six consecutive road games against the Tigers.

