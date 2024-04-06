Auburn’s home-Towns kid
AUBURN | It was just eight or nine years ago that a grade school Towns McGough competed in a punt, pass and kick competition at halftime of Auburn’s A-Day game.
Saturday, the freshman was nailing 7 of 7 field goals in the A-Day game including a 58-yard game-winner as time expired.
“Growing up an Auburn fan my whole life, it just meant everything to me getting that opportunity to do it today and being trusted by my teammates and coaches. It’s really a dream come true,” said Towns, who graduated from Auburn High School.
The defense was spotted with a 27-0 lead to start the game and it was Towns that kept chipping away at the lead. He made a 36- and 33-yarder in the first half and then had a big third quarter with makes from 34, 43 and 49 yards.
The offense still trailed 27-15 to start the fourth before Cam Coleman’s 34-yard touchdown catch closed it to 27-22.
Towns made a 26-yard field goal with 3:13 left to close within two points and lined up for the game-winner from the 41-yard line with three seconds left.
His kick had plenty of distance and slotted through comfortably inside the right upright.
“How about our freshman, Towns, just acting like it was kind of a normal thing,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Had zero issues with any nerves or timing. Seemed very, very calm and didn't get sped up in his motions.
“Then the kick, I think it would have been good from 65. It hit way up on the upright.”
Towns committed to Auburn in December and enrolled early. He was expecting to redshirt this fall behind sophomore Alex McPherson, who was 13 of 13 on field goals and 40 of 40 on extra points last season.
McPherson injured his hamstring this spring, which gave Towns a lot of extra work including in the spring game.
“You know, I really came here to learn from him and redshirt,” said Towns. “With him nursing his hamstring right now, I had to step up and do my part. I’m super glad that Coach Freeze and Coach (Tanner) Burns trust me to do that role right now.
“We’ll see how it goes. Whether I redshirt or not, he’s a fantastic kicker to learn from. I think he went perfect last year. Best kicker in the country. Definitely a good one to learn from.”
Auburn wrapped up 15 spring practices with Saturday’s A-Day game.