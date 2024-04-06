AUBURN | It was just eight or nine years ago that a grade school Towns McGough competed in a punt, pass and kick competition at halftime of Auburn’s A-Day game. Saturday, the freshman was nailing 7 of 7 field goals in the A-Day game including a 58-yard game-winner as time expired. “Growing up an Auburn fan my whole life, it just meant everything to me getting that opportunity to do it today and being trusted by my teammates and coaches. It’s really a dream come true,” said Towns, who graduated from Auburn High School.

McGough was money in Saturday's A-Day game. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

The defense was spotted with a 27-0 lead to start the game and it was Towns that kept chipping away at the lead. He made a 36- and 33-yarder in the first half and then had a big third quarter with makes from 34, 43 and 49 yards. The offense still trailed 27-15 to start the fourth before Cam Coleman’s 34-yard touchdown catch closed it to 27-22. Towns made a 26-yard field goal with 3:13 left to close within two points and lined up for the game-winner from the 41-yard line with three seconds left. His kick had plenty of distance and slotted through comfortably inside the right upright. “How about our freshman, Towns, just acting like it was kind of a normal thing,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Had zero issues with any nerves or timing. Seemed very, very calm and didn't get sped up in his motions. “Then the kick, I think it would have been good from 65. It hit way up on the upright.”