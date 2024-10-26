Auburn’s ‘gotta get over that hump’

Thompson sees a lot of Auburn in that ’21 team that lost five games by eight or less points and blew a 38-20 halftime lead against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

In Thompson’s second season at Texas, Steve Sarkisian was hired and the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. A year later, the Texas was 8-5 and last year 12-2.

They also led Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State at halftime before losing all three.

Sound familiar?

“This season reminds me a lot of my sophomore year,” said Thompson. “Someone has to win, and someone has to lose. At the end of the day, you just keep trying to grind and get better and be the one not to lose. It's way more fun when you win.”

Auburn hasn’t experienced much fun this season. The Tigers are 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the SEC with four consecutive defeats, which include blown 11-point, fourth-quarter leads against No. 21 Oklahoma and at No. 19 Missouri.

“It feels like our kids are playing really hard. And pleased to see that and proud of them for that. And they played well for the majority of the game Saturday. But we’ve got to figure out how to finish,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.