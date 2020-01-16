News More News
Auburn's early projections, odds for 2020 season

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
@byNathanKing

It's never too early to look ahead.

The book has closed on the 2019 college football season, and Auburn finished with a 9-4 record after a sour finish in the bowl game, losing to Minnesota in Tampa.

Another way to view the sport's landscape is that every team is now 0-0 as the 2020 offseason begins, with spring practice a few months out.

The days following the national title game mark the annual publishing of the way-too-early rankings for the following season. Here is where Auburn stands in those, as well as some other odds for this fall that are ultimately meaningless in January, but nonetheless intriguing.

The development of Bo Nix (10) will be key for the success of Auburn's 2020 campaign.
The development of Bo Nix (10) will be key for the success of Auburn's 2020 campaign. (Michael Woods / AP)

WAY-TOO-EARLY TOP 25 PROJECTIONS

No. 5 — Stadium

No. 10 — NCAA.com

No. 11 — Yahoo! Sports

No. 11 — Orlando Sentinel

No. 11 — Sporting News

No. 12 — ESPN

No. 12 — The Athletic

No. 12 — Washington Post

No. 12 — Dallas Morning News

No. 12 — Bleacher Report

No. 13 — USA TODAY

No. 14 — Sports Illustrated

No. 16 — Athlon Sports

2020 CFP TITLE ODDS

+2,000 (7th-best) — Sports Betting Dime

22/1 (T-8th) — Caesars Sportsbook

+3,000 (T-9th) — Odds Shark

+2,000 (T-10th) — My Bookie

30/1 (T-11th) — Vegas Insider

30/1 (T-12th) — Westgate Superbook

+4,000 (T-13th) — FanDuel Sportsbook

BO NIX HEISMAN ODDS

Any anticipated success — or, simply improvement — for Auburn's offense next season rides heavily on rising sophomore quarterback Bo Nix. He'll be one of the most experienced returning QBs in the SEC, but will that translate into a Heisman-caliber season?

+2,000 (7th) — FanDuel Sportsbook

+1,200 (7th) — DraftKings Sportsbook

+2,000 (T-10th) — Bovada

33/1 (T-24th) — BetOnline

{{ article.author_name }}