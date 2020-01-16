It's never too early to look ahead.

The book has closed on the 2019 college football season, and Auburn finished with a 9-4 record after a sour finish in the bowl game, losing to Minnesota in Tampa.

Another way to view the sport's landscape is that every team is now 0-0 as the 2020 offseason begins, with spring practice a few months out.

The days following the national title game mark the annual publishing of the way-too-early rankings for the following season. Here is where Auburn stands in those, as well as some other odds for this fall that are ultimately meaningless in January, but nonetheless intriguing.