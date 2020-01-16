Auburn's early projections, odds for 2020 season
It's never too early to look ahead.
The book has closed on the 2019 college football season, and Auburn finished with a 9-4 record after a sour finish in the bowl game, losing to Minnesota in Tampa.
Another way to view the sport's landscape is that every team is now 0-0 as the 2020 offseason begins, with spring practice a few months out.
The days following the national title game mark the annual publishing of the way-too-early rankings for the following season. Here is where Auburn stands in those, as well as some other odds for this fall that are ultimately meaningless in January, but nonetheless intriguing.
WAY-TOO-EARLY TOP 25 PROJECTIONS
No. 5 — Stadium
No. 10 — NCAA.com
No. 11 — Yahoo! Sports
No. 11 — Orlando Sentinel
No. 11 — Sporting News
No. 12 — ESPN
No. 12 — The Athletic
No. 12 — Washington Post
No. 12 — Dallas Morning News
No. 12 — Bleacher Report
No. 13 — USA TODAY
No. 14 — Sports Illustrated
No. 16 — Athlon Sports
2020 CFP TITLE ODDS
+2,000 (7th-best) — Sports Betting Dime
22/1 (T-8th) — Caesars Sportsbook
+3,000 (T-9th) — Odds Shark
+2,000 (T-10th) — My Bookie
30/1 (T-11th) — Vegas Insider
30/1 (T-12th) — Westgate Superbook
+4,000 (T-13th) — FanDuel Sportsbook
BO NIX HEISMAN ODDS
Any anticipated success — or, simply improvement — for Auburn's offense next season rides heavily on rising sophomore quarterback Bo Nix. He'll be one of the most experienced returning QBs in the SEC, but will that translate into a Heisman-caliber season?
+2,000 (7th) — FanDuel Sportsbook
+1,200 (7th) — DraftKings Sportsbook
+2,000 (T-10th) — Bovada
33/1 (T-24th) — BetOnline
-------
