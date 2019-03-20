Ticker
Auburn's ace injures hand

Makayla Martin is 11-2 this season.
Auburn ace pitcher Makayla Martin will miss "several weeks" with an injury to her right (pitching) hand.

The senior has been among the nation's best pitchers this season. Martin is 11-2 with a team-best 1.31 earned run average and team-best 86 strikeouts.

She was surprisingly ineffective against Texas A&M last weekend. Martin earned the win Friday despite conceding 12 hits and seven runs in seven innings of work. She returned to the circle Sunday and retired one batter before being pulled.

The Tigers (26-4, 3-0) play at Mississippi State this weekend.

