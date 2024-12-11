Auburn's 2025 SEC schedule released

Auburn already knew its non-conference schedule and SEC opponents for the 2025 season. Now, the Tigers can plan on when they face the same slate of teams that they did this season.
Unlike last season, when Auburn had five-straight home games to start the season, the Tigers will be on the road for most of September, traveling to Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The Tigers open the SEC slate against the Sooners on Sept. 20 before taking on the Aggies on Sept. 27.
Hugh Freeze's squad returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 11 after a bye week to host rival Georgia. The Tigers then welcome Missouri to the Plains on Oct. 18 before going back on the road to take on Arkansas in Fayetteville a week later.
Kentucky comes to Auburn to open the November schedule. The Tigers return to Nashville for the second time in three years to take on Vanderbilt the next week before having its final bye week. Mercer and Alabama come to Jordan-Hare to close out the season.
2025 AUBURN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Saturday, August 30 - at Baylor
Saturday, Sept. 6 - Ball State
Saturday, Sept. 13 - South Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 20 - at Oklahoma
Saturday, Sept. 27 - at Texas A&M
Saturday, Oct. 4 - BYE
Saturday, Oct. 11 - Georgia
Saturday, Oct. 18 - Missouri
Saturday, Oct 25 - at Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 1 - Kentucky
Saturday, Nov. 8 - at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Nov. 15 - BYE
Saturday, Nov. 22 - Mercer
Saturday, Nov. 29 - Alabama