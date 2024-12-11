Auburn's 2025 SEC schedule released

Auburn already knew its non-conference schedule and SEC opponents for the 2025 season. Now, the Tigers can plan on when they face the same slate of teams that they did this season.

Unlike last season, when Auburn had five-straight home games to start the season, the Tigers will be on the road for most of September, traveling to Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The Tigers open the SEC slate against the Sooners on Sept. 20 before taking on the Aggies on Sept. 27.

Hugh Freeze's squad returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 11 after a bye week to host rival Georgia. The Tigers then welcome Missouri to the Plains on Oct. 18 before going back on the road to take on Arkansas in Fayetteville a week later.