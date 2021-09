Auburn's 2022 schedule released

AUBURN | The 2022 schedules has been finalized for the Southeastern Conference, and Auburn is set to face another challenging test. Below is the Tigers full schedule for next season, which includes the first-ever home game against Missouri and the first five games at Jordan-Hare Stadium..

9/3 MERCER

9/10 SAN JOSE STATE

9/17 PENN STATE

9/24 MISSOURI

10/1 LSU

10/8 at Georgia

10/15 at Ole Miss

10/22 BYE

10/29 ARKANSAS

11/5 at Mississippi State

11/12 TEXAS A&M

11/19 WESTERN KENTUCKY

11/26 at Alabama

FULL SEC WEEKLY SCHEDULE

August 27

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

September 3

Utah State at Alabama

Cincinnati at Arkansas

Mercer at Auburn

Utah at Florida

Georgia vs. Oregon (Atlanta)

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky

Troy at Ole Miss

Memphis at Mississippi State

Missouri at Middle Tennessee State

Georgia State at South Carolina

Ball State at Tennessee

Sam Houston State at Texas A&M

Elon at Vanderbilt

September 4

LSU vs. Florida State (New Orleans)

September 10

Alabama at Texas

South Carolina at Arkansas

San Jose State at Auburn

Kentucky at Florida

Samford at Georgia

Southern at LSU

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Arizona

Missouri at Kansas State

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Appalachian State at Texas A&M

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

September 17

UL-Monroe at Alabama

Missouri State at Arkansas

Penn State at Auburn

South Florida at Florida

Youngstown State at Kentucky

Mississippi State at LSU

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Abilene Christian at Missouri

Georgia at South Carolina

Akron at Tennessee

Miami (Florida) at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois

September 24

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Missouri at Auburn

Kent State at Georgia

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

New Mexico at LSU

Tulsa at Ole Miss

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

Charlotte at South Carolina

Florida at Tennessee

October 1

Alabama at Arkansas

LSU at Auburn

Eastern Washington at Florida

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

South Carolina State at South Carolina

October 8

Texas A&M at Alabama

Missouri at Florida

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

October 15

Arkansas at BYU

LSU at Florida

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Auburn at Ole Miss

Alabama at Tennessee

October 22

Mississippi State at Alabama

Ole Miss at LSU

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee

October 29

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Missouri at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

November 5

Liberty at Arkansas

Tennessee at Georgia

Alabama at LSU

Auburn at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Missouri

Florida at Texas A&M

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

November 12

LSU at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

South Carolina at Florida

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Alabama at Ole Miss

Georgia at Mississippi State

Missouri at Tennessee

November 19

Austin Peay at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Western Kentucky at Auburn

Georgia at Kentucky

UAB at LSU

East Tennessee State at Mississippi State

New Mexico State at Missouri

Tennessee at South Carolina

UMass at Texas A&M

Florida at Vanderbilt

November 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

November 26

Auburn at Alabama

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Arkansas at Missouri

South Carolina at Clemson

LSU at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Dec. 3

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)