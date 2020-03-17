All of Auburn athletics right now is in limbo as the nation deals with cancellations and suspensions relating to the coronavirus outbreak. As it specifically pertains to Auburn football, the Tigers were set to get spring practices ramped up Monday of this week before the SEC first ruled that all sporting events activities would be postponed until at least March 30, then the NCAA ruled that all events be held off through April 15. Gus Malzahn and his team are unable to meet officially at this time. Auburn can't hold team workouts, let alone practices or scrimmages. Speaking of scrimmages, Auburn's glorified scrimmage that takes place in Jordan-Hare Stadium will now have to be canceled altogether, as the SEC announced Tuesday that "all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year," including spring football games.

Bo Nix (10) looks to throw at A-Day 2019. (John Reed / USA TODAY)

Auburn's 2020 A-Day spring game was scheduled for April 11 at 1 p.m. It draws tens of thousands of fans yearly. The CDC is recommending events not call together 50 or more people, and President Donald Trump said Monday that social gatherings should be limited to 10 people at the max — and only when completely necessary.

In an interview posted Sunday with Andy Burcham — before the official cancellation — Auburn athletic director Allen Greene touched on the current state of Auburn's annual A-Day spring game, noting that it, like everything else surrounding the AU athletic department, is subject to and will fully comply with any national health rulings and suggestions regarding the spread of the virus. “It’s incredibly uncertain right now with where we’re heading, particularly as it relates to A-Day ...," Greene said. "We’re going to take it day-by-day and continue to evaluate the landscape and the broader health crisis and try to figure out what to do from there." Malzahn and his assistant coaches posted a video Tuesday encouraging Auburn fans during a difficult time in the sports world. "Just wanted to let everybody know that we're thinking about you," Malzahn said in the video. "We're going through unprecedented times right now ... just be safe and take care of your family. War Eagle." This year's A-Day festivities were set to include the 10-year celebration of Auburn's 2010 national championship-winning team.

