AuburnSports - Auburn's 2020-'21 SEC schedule announced

As the 2020-’21 season inches closer, Auburn now knows its SEC schedule for the season. Kicking things off for Auburn will be a home game on Wednesday Dec. 30 against Arkansas. In 2019’s matchup at Arkansas, the team beat the Razorbacks 79-76 in a thrilling overtime game. The Tigers will take their show on the road for the next two games, playing at Texas A&M on Jan. 2 and at Ole Miss on Jan. 6. Auburn fell to the Aggies at home last year, but swept the season series against Ole Miss. On Sat. Jan. 9, Auburn will host rival Alabama.



Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. (James Boofer/Auburn athletics)

On Jan. 30 the Tigers will have a trip to Baylor as a part of the SEC/Big 12 challenge that was announced in October. Headlining February is a trip to Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 13. The final two Auburn home games come against Florida on Feb. 23 and Tennessee on Feb. 27. Bruce Pearl and his youthful Tigers team will end their season on Tuesday, March 2 at Alabama. The SEC tournament is currently slated for March 10-14 in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn’s non-conference schedule remains unannounced, but the Tigers have a confirmed matchup with Troy at home on Dec. 19. The Tigers are also scheduled to play Memphis in Atlanta on Dec. 12. Pearl also confirmed Thursday on Tiger Talk that Auburn will start its season in Fort Myers with matchups against Gonzaga and St. Joe’s along with a game against UCF after the multi-team tournament ends.



Auburn's full SEC schedule: Dec. 30 (Wed.) vs. Arkansas Jan. 2 (Sat.) at Texas A&M Jan. 6 (Wed.) at Ole Miss Jan. 9 (Sat.) vs. Alabama Jan. 13 (Wed.) at Georgia Jan. 16 (Sat.) vs. Kentucky Jan. 20 (Wed.) at Arkansas Jan. 23 (Sat.) at South Carolina Jan. 26 (Tue.) vs. Missouri Feb. 2 (Tue.) vs. Georgia Feb. 6 (Sat.) vs. Ole Miss Feb. 9 (Tue.) at Vanderbilt Feb. 13 (Sat.) at Kentucky Feb. 16 (Tue.) vs. Mississippi State Feb. 20 (Sat.) at LSU Feb. 23 (Tue.) vs. Florida Feb. 27 (Sat.) vs. Tennessee March 2 (Tue.) at Alabama