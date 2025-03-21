Auburn run-ruled in Austin

Making the trip to the Lone Star State for the first SEC home series for Texas since joining the conference, the Longhorns showed why it's the No. 2 team in the country with a commanding victory over the Tigers. Texas used an eight-run fifth inning to run-rule Auburn 12-2.

Texas wasted no time showcasing its power, with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning to go in front 3-0. The Longhorns added one run in the second and were held scoreless in the third before erupting in the fourth.

Auburn starting pitcher Haley Rainey was pulled from the game one out into the third inning, with Chalea Clemmons striking out the final two batters of the third to send it to the fourth. When Clemmons returned to the circle in the fourth, Texas found plenty of success.

The Longhorns tagged Clemmons for four runs, forcing Auburn to switch pitchers once again. Malayna Tamborra was also tagged for four runs without recording an out, as Texas put eight total runs on the board and led 12-0 after four innings.

Auburn scored two runs in the fifth, but it wasn't enough to avoid the run-rule.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday against Texas, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. CST on SEC Network-plus.