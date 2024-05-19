"Wonderful, it went great," Kromah said. "It went fantastic, actually. They pulled out the red carpet for real, they made me feel more than important actually. It felt great."

From the moment he arrived on the Plains from Leesburg, Ga., the No. 67 overall player in the country felt plenty of love.

This weekend's official visit to Auburn was unlike anything Ousmane Kromah had ever seen.

Kromah had previously visited Auburn unofficially in March before returning over the weekend on the first of his official visits.

"They’re making me feel like I’m a very big priority to them," Kromah said. "They definitely moved up again, for sure...It shows that they really appreciate me and that they’re trying to make it a point to do what it takes to have me there."

His primary recruiter is running back coach and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, whom Kromah holds in high regard.

"Coach Nix, great guy," Kromah said. "We were in there talking about football. He really can help me develop with the little things. Things like pad level, getting my knees higher to increase my speed, certain stuff that backs know because he’s done it. He’s gonna be able to help me do it someday."

There's also opportunity at Auburn in Kromah's eyes. With some seniors departing after this season, there's a chance for Kromah to see the field early.

"They do have I think two seniors leaving and then really there’s not too many people, it’s whoever’s coming in after that," Kromah said. "It kinda helps me because I obviously want to be seen early, it’s good that they have people leaving."

Having a family feel and a good vibe is one of several important factors for Kromah when it comes down to decision time. Auburn fits that mold to him.

"I can’t be around an area with bad energy," Kromah said. "I need good energy around me. Looking at this place, great energy always, not gonna lie. Coach Nix is always smiling, everybody is always smiling, it’s just good to be around."