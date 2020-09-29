AuburnSports - Auburn reports zero new positive COVID-19 cases

"Our latest testing, we had no positives again," Malzahn said. "That's a really good sign -- something we have to continue."

Following Auburn’s season opener, Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday the Tigers had zero new positive COVID-19 cases.

With the season underway, Auburn and all the SEC schools are now required to test its players at least three times a week.

"It's one of those deals where you test three times a week, and you hold your breath each time -- not just with players but staff, too," Malzahn said. "You've just got to be ready with all the what if's -- what if this, what if that. That's just the nature of where we're at this year. If our guys continue to do a super job like they have, that's going to be a positive."

Auburn football dealt with some COVID-19 cases when students first returned to campus with nine positives and several other players also out due to contact tracing.

On Sept. 12, Malzahn announced that two more players had tested positive.

Since that point, however, the Tigers have been virus-free.

Before the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry can take place this Saturday, both teams still must undergo two rounds of testing.



