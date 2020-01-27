Junior college defensive tackle Marquis Burks will wait until National Signing Day to announce his commitment, but that appears to be more of a formality. He’s all but made his decision.

Burks, from Iowa Central Community College, is likely set to sign with Auburn. “There’s nobody else,” Burks said. “Everybody else has pretty much backed off. Auburn is No. 1 and has been No. 1.” Burks has been high on Auburn since an official visit in December. He has built relationships with defensive line coach Rodney Garner and director of recruiting Levorn Harbin. “I talk to them a lot,” Burks said. “Coach Garner, I just talked to him and he said he’s coming to see me this week.”