Auburn remains team to beat for No. 3 JUCO DT
Junior college defensive tackle Marquis Burks will wait until National Signing Day to announce his commitment, but that appears to be more of a formality.
He’s all but made his decision.
Burks, from Iowa Central Community College, is likely set to sign with Auburn.
“There’s nobody else,” Burks said. “Everybody else has pretty much backed off. Auburn is No. 1 and has been No. 1.”
Burks has been high on Auburn since an official visit in December. He has built relationships with defensive line coach Rodney Garner and director of recruiting Levorn Harbin.
“I talk to them a lot,” Burks said. “Coach Garner, I just talked to him and he said he’s coming to see me this week.”
It will be Garner’s last visit with Burks before Signing Day. Burks will not visit anywhere this weekend, the final weekend before Signing Day.
“I just feel at home at Auburn,” Burks said. “I love the atmosphere. Everybody down there has a really great vibe. Also, Auburn is a place that can get me to where I want to be and I’d have a great opportunity at playing early.”
As a sophomore, Burks had 39 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and five sacks. He has three years to play two.
Rivals ranks Burks, who is 6-3 and 295 pounds, the No. 3 junior college defensive tackle and No. 36 overall recruit.