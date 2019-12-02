The 2019 season was college football's second with the four-game redshirt rule, allowing players to appear in no more than four games of action and still maintain an extra year of eligibility.

Entering last year's bowl game, Auburn had no players sitting on the four-game fence, so Gus Malzahn could play whomever he pleased. This year, he's got some decisions to make.

Below is Auburn's redshirt report heading into bowl season, which will include its 13th game of the season and a chance for Malzahn's third 10-win season on the Plains.