Auburn redshirt report heading into bowl season
The 2019 season was college football's second with the four-game redshirt rule, allowing players to appear in no more than four games of action and still maintain an extra year of eligibility.
Entering last year's bowl game, Auburn had no players sitting on the four-game fence, so Gus Malzahn could play whomever he pleased. This year, he's got some decisions to make.
Below is Auburn's redshirt report heading into bowl season, which will include its 13th game of the season and a chance for Malzahn's third 10-win season on the Plains.
REDSHIRT HINGES ON BOWL PARTICIPATION
• Freshman defensive back Zion Puckett (4 games played)
• Freshman defensive back Jaylin Simpson (4 games played)
CAN REDSHIRT 2019 SEASON
• Freshman tight end Luke Deal (3 games played)
• Freshman defensive end Colby Wooden (3 games played)
• Freshman linebacker O.C. Brothers (2 games played)
• Freshman receiver Jashawn Sheffield (1 game played)
• Freshman linebacker Kameron Brown (0 games played)
• Freshman running back Mark-Antony Richards (0 games played)
• Freshman receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (0 games played)
• Freshman tight end Tyler Fromm (0 games played)
• Freshman offensive guard Keiondre Jones (0 games played)
• Freshman offensive guard Justin Osborne (0 games played)
• Freshman offensive guard Kamarr Bell (0 games played)
REDSHIRTS BURNED
• Freshman quarterback Bo Nix (12 games played)
• Freshman linebacker Owen Pappoe (12 games played)
• Freshman defensive end Derick Hall (10 games played)
• Freshman running back D.J. Williams (9 games played)
• Freshman defensive end Jaren Handy (6 games played)
• Freshman defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (5 games played)
