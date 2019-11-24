Two of the freshmen could play in the Tigers’ final two games against Alabama and a bowl opponent and still redshirt. Wide receiver Jashawn Sheffield has played in just one game while linebacker O.C. Brothers has played in two.

Seven of the true freshmen have yet to play in their first college game. Running back Mark-Antony Richards, wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson and tight end Tyler Fromm have been held out due to injuries. Offensive linemen Keiondre Jones, Kamaar Bell and Justin Osborne are all designated to redshirt, as is linebacker Kameron Brown.

AUBURN | Auburn brought in 21 signees in the 2019 class. Two have already transferred away, but more than half of the remaining 19 are on track to redshirt their first college season.

The new NCAA redshirt rule allows players to play in up to four games and still redshirt, and several more Auburn freshman could still qualify this season. Tight end Luke Deal and defensive end Colby Wooden have both played in three games and can play one of the next two and not lose a year of eligibility.

Defensive backs Jaylin Simpson and Zion Puckett played in their fourth games against Samford Saturday and will have to sit out the last two games to qualify for redshirts.

Another defensive back, Nehemiah Pritchett played in his fifth game against Samford, and won’t be eligible for a redshirt.

Five of Auburn’s signees have played in at least half of the games and will be starters or important parts of the playing rotation for the final two games. Quarterback Bo Nix, running back D.J. Williams, linebacker Owen Pappoe, defensive end Derick Hall and defensive lineman Jaren Handy will all be sophomores next season.

Auburn concludes the regular season Saturday against Alabama. Kickoff in the 84th Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

NOTE: Games played information is based on participation records from Auburn football statistics, which aren’t always completely accurate.