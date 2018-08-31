AUBURN — Auburn's home-team status in its Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game matchup against Washington provides a special privilege. The Tigers will be allowed to host recruits in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Neutral-site visits have slightly different rules than normal home recruiting visits. Prospects aren't allowed on the field before the game, as they are in Jordan-Hare Stadium. There isn't any permissible interaction between recruits and Auburn coaches or staff members.

Still, the game gives Tigers recruits a chance to see Auburn play in Atlanta. Auburn has access to a 600-ticket allotment for recruits and families, but it's uncertain if all of those will be used Saturday. Regardless, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have plenty of 2019, 2020 and 2021 recruits in attendance to watch the Tigers play.



Check out that visitors list below.