Auburn 'really showed love'

"It was great," Mabson said. "I can tell that they really showed love and it was a real great, for real."

Running back Omar Mabson recently reclassified into the 2025 class, and as someone who was already on the Tigers' board for the 2026 class, he remains a target in the 2025 class. Head coach Hugh Freeze and running backs coach Derrick Nix visited Mabson on the first day of the contact period Monday.

Next month, they could sign one more.

Mabson, who just finished his junior season with Auburn High, announced in early December that he was reclassifying into the 2025 class. The move came shortly after Mabson rushed for 1,515 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games for Auburn High.

"I just felt like I was ready to go to the next level," Mabson said. "Body-wise, mentally-wise, I was just ready to go to the next level."

Auburn signed Alvin Henderson in December, but the Tigers are actively recruiting Mabson to be the second running back in the class. Nix has built up a relationship with Mabson, and it goes beyond football.

"Me and him, I feel like we have a real good relationship," Mabson said of Nix. "We talk about football. We talk about family. We talk about everything for real. We just got a real good relationship. I think that'll correlate to if he coaches me, then that'll just correlate to it too. Real good man. He told me, I'm ready to be your coach. Let's work. I told him, that's all I'm about. I'm about grinding, competition, competitiveness. I'm ready to work."

Mabson has two official visits set up for this month. He'll visit Alabama the weekend of Jan. 18 and officially visit Auburn the weekend of Jan. 25. He's also hearing from Vanderbilt, Memphis and North Carolina.

What's he most excited about getting back to Auburn?

"Just being around the environment, for real," Mabson said. "The atmosphere. It's great."

Auburn's offense continues to grow, as the Tigers added quarterback Jackson Arnold and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. from the transfer portal, while simultaneously building a foundation at the high school level.

"They’re building a dynasty," Mabson said. "They got Cam Coleman, good wide receivers. They’re building a dynasty. Getting all these dudes, the 25 and the 26 class. They’re really working on bringing folks in. I just think they’re building a dynasty."