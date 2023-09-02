"I feel like I’m getting close to making a mental decision but not a physical decision," May said. "Your recruitment, it changes everyday. Mentally, physically, everything."

The talented player out of Highland Home, Ala., was back on Auburn's campus for the first time since Big Cat Weekend Saturday, as he took in the Tigers' 59-14 win over UMass.

There was something a little more special about Saturday's game for May. It was the first time getting to see his older cousin and Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk play at the collegiate level.

"It was real great watching big bro Keldric Faulk go out there and play today," May said. "It was really an overwhelming moment to see him actually be out here on the big stage and do what he does best."

May was watching from the stands, alongside his other cousin Jakaleb Faulk, who committed to the Tigers last month. Auburn is working to pull off "the trifecta," as May calls it, by landing all three of the Highland Home stars.

"Auburn’s really pushing for me really hard right now, with both of my cousins being here," May said. "They’re trying to pull off the trifecta, as they’ve been saying on social media. It’s a lot of pressure building up on me, but it’s nothing I can’t deal with or do. It’s really hard, though, but they’re doing a really good job recruiting me."