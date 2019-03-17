NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After a memorable SEC Tournament run, Auburn's next endeavor begins.

On Sunday, hours after its title win against Tennessee, Auburn learned its NCAA Tournament fate. The Tigers were slotted as a 5 seed in the Midwest region. They'll face Western Athletic Conference champion New Mexico State (30-4) in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The winner of that game will get the winner of 4-seed Kansas and 13-seed Northeastern.

If Auburn were to advance, the Tigers would play its Sweet 16 game in Kansas City, Mo.

"Our coaches will get together and start working on New Mexico State. We have a four-team tournament right now — Northeastern, Kansas, us and New Mexico State," Bruce Pearl said. "We'll play for the opportunity to advance to the Sweet 16. We'll work on all three of our opponents. We're work on the logistics now."

Pearl has some knowledge of Auburn first-round opponent.

One of his former assistants is close friends with New Mexico State coach Chris Jans. Last year in San Diego, Auburn had an opportunity to watch New Mexico State play Clemson in the same NCAA Tournament pod.

"I know Chris Jans. I know their coach. He's a Wichita State sort of disciple. One of his very best friends is a former assistant of mine, so sometimes information has a way of passing. But that's OK. We'll all learn a lot about each other," Pearl said. "I just know he's a terrific coach. We had a chance to see them last year when we were in San Diego. He does a great job. His kids play really hard. They've always been pretty athletic."

Pearl said he's likely to give his players the day off Monday. At the very least, it'll be a light day of lifting and stretching. Auburn plans to leave for Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning to get quickly adjusted to the time change as Auburn heads West.

Pearl said he doesn't think much about seeding — and whether it's deserved or not — but expressed his disappointment for the Tigers fan base that Salt Lake City isn't an easy destination.

"I wish we were closer for our fans. Auburn doesn't get in the tournament often. They created the pod system to keep you closer to home, but you've got to be better than a 5 to enjoy some of that," Pearl said. "You know, I don't worry about that [seeding] stuff. To put us on the same line as Mississippi State, I'm happy for Mississippi State's 5. So we're just happy to be SEC champions and excited about going to play for a national championship."