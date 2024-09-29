"It was smooth. I enjoyed every moment of it," Henderson said. "I enjoyed the game, but I wish they could have came out on top. But I enjoyed the whole weekend."

The Tigers' prized running back commit spent the entirety of the weekend on campus with two other Auburn commits and a Notre Dame commit, taking in every aspect of his official visit.

Henderson, who flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn back in late June, spent most his weekend with another major flip target for the Tigers — quarterback Deuce Knight.

"Every time we hang around each other, it's kind of like brothers where we just vibe and chill," Henderson said. "It was kind of cool hanging out with him the whole entire weekend and not just a Saturday and then having to leave."

The 5-foot-10 running back out of Elba has become the unofficial spokesperson of Auburn's 2025 class, as he's been active in recruiting not just Knight, but several others.

"Really and truly my main message when I talk to the them on the phone is 'come home," Henderson said. "I really don't know what else I can tell them other than we want you."

As for what's been happening on the field this season, Auburn is 2-3 through five games, but it doesn't worry Henderson

"Really and truly, I still have hope and faith," He said. "I talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze and I talked to Coach (Derrick) Nix. They pretty much tell me they have to do better on the second half of the season. They are going to work hard to do everything they can, but the main thing for me is seeing a season like this right here and also the other 2025 commits, it motivates us and pushes us hard so that all the early enrollees that are coming in December will be ready to work."

Sure, Henderson feels that way, but what about the rest of the class? He talks with the other commits often and thinks there's a consensus thought amongst them.

"I feel like everybody sees what Auburn needs," Henderson said. "I feel like if you're a guy in 2025 you know that you can come in here and play early."