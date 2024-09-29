PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Auburn RB commit 'enjoyed every moment' of OV

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Alvin Henderson took a different type of visit to Auburn over the weekend.

It was finally time for his official visit.

The Tigers' prized running back commit spent the entirety of the weekend on campus with two other Auburn commits and a Notre Dame commit, taking in every aspect of his official visit.

"It was smooth. I enjoyed every moment of it," Henderson said. "I enjoyed the game, but I wish they could have came out on top. But I enjoyed the whole weekend."

Alvin Henderson visited over the weekend for his official visit. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)
Henderson, who flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn back in late June, spent most his weekend with another major flip target for the Tigers — quarterback Deuce Knight.

"Every time we hang around each other, it's kind of like brothers where we just vibe and chill," Henderson said. "It was kind of cool hanging out with him the whole entire weekend and not just a Saturday and then having to leave."

The 5-foot-10 running back out of Elba has become the unofficial spokesperson of Auburn's 2025 class, as he's been active in recruiting not just Knight, but several others.

"Really and truly my main message when I talk to the them on the phone is 'come home," Henderson said. "I really don't know what else I can tell them other than we want you."

As for what's been happening on the field this season, Auburn is 2-3 through five games, but it doesn't worry Henderson

"Really and truly, I still have hope and faith," He said. "I talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze and I talked to Coach (Derrick) Nix. They pretty much tell me they have to do better on the second half of the season. They are going to work hard to do everything they can, but the main thing for me is seeing a season like this right here and also the other 2025 commits, it motivates us and pushes us hard so that all the early enrollees that are coming in December will be ready to work."

Sure, Henderson feels that way, but what about the rest of the class? He talks with the other commits often and thinks there's a consensus thought amongst them.

"I feel like everybody sees what Auburn needs," Henderson said. "I feel like if you're a guy in 2025 you know that you can come in here and play early."

There are still programs that talk with Henderson, such as Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Memphis and Alabama, but he feels confident in his decision.

"There are a few schools still trying to flip me, but they realize that I'm locked in," Henderson said.

Without an Auburn home game for another month, Henderson is considering a visit to Georgia this upcoming weekend when the Bulldogs host Auburn, or even to Florida to see UCF's RJ Harvey play.

