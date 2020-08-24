AuburnSports - Auburn ranked in AP preseason poll

Auburn may have lost several top defensive players and offensive linemen to the NFL Draft, but national observers still think a lot of Gus Malzahn's latest team.

The Tigers will begin the season at No. 11 in the Associated Press' preseason poll after finishing 14th last season following their bowl loss to Minnesota.

There is much potential for upward mobility considering the AP asked its voters to consider teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences despite both league deciding to suspend football for the fall. That means Ohio State (No. 2), Penn State (No. 7), Oregon (No. 9) won't be included in the survey once competition begin in a few weeks.

South Alabama, UAB and Southern Miss open the FBS season with games on Sept. 3.

Auburn also opened the season at No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, which was released last week.

The Tigers kick off Sept. 26 at home against Kentucky.