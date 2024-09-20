PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Auburn pushing 'really hard' for Rivals250 WR

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Cederian Morgan showed why he's one of Auburn's top receiver targets in the 2026 class last Friday night.

He scored three touchdowns against Chilton County — in the first quarter.

Benjamin Russell handled business against Chilton County, running away with the game 55-21, as the Rivals250 wide receiver showcased his talent as the go-to playmaker for the Wildcats in the red zone.

"I just kinda had my mindset on we need to be 2-0 in the region, just win, so me and my QB are tight," Morgan said. " I knew he was gonna give me chances to make plays and I just made the plays."

Cederian Morgan is a top target for Auburn at wide receiver in the 2026 class.
Cederian Morgan is a top target for Auburn at wide receiver in the 2026 class. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)
Advertisement

Sporting the Auburn towel during the win, the Tigers have made him a huge priority in their 2026 class, as both wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze reached out to wish him luck ahead of his game. It's not a rarity, though.

"They always text me good luck and then they’ll check on me after the game," Morgan said. "To make sure that we still stay connected."

Morgan, 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, has been connected with Davis since his freshman year of high school, as the Tigers' wide receivers coach constantly reiterates how much he believes in Morgan. It goes both ways, especially after Morgan got to see Auburn's wide receivers perform in the opener against Alabama A&M.

"I think they’re very young, but they’re gonna do a great job and they’re gonna surprise a lot of people," Morgan said of the receivers.

Overall, his first trip to Auburn of the season was a good one.

"It was fun," Morgan said. "I like how they let everybody eat. I just bonded with the players, the recruits and all the coaches."

How hard is Auburn pushing for the four-star?

"Really hard," Morgan said. "They want me down there every week. We’re only 45 minutes away so they want me down there every week, every chance they can get."

Morgan was in Gainesville last weekend for the Florida-Texas A&M game, with plans to either visit Alabama for the Georgia game or back to Auburn for the Oklahoma game at the end of this month. He's not in a rush to make a decision, but would ideally like to have one in the spring.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DZWRlcmlhbiBNb3JnYW4ganVzdCBtb3NzZWQgdHdvIGRlZmVuZGVy cyBmb3IgdGhlIFREIGNhdGNo4oCmICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2NlZGVpYW4yP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjZWRlaWFu MjwvYT4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IeER4aFY5NlE5Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHhEeGhWOTZROTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxlYiBK b25lcyAoQENhbGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ2FsZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzNDc0OTAyMDA3MTE4Njcy MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF04oCZcyBUV08gdG91Y2hkb3ducyBub3cgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BdWJ1cm4/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBdWJ1cm48L2E+IFdSIHRhcmdl dCBDZWRlcmlhbiBNb3JnYW4uPGJyPjxicj5Nb3JnYW46IDQgcmVjLCA5MSBU RHMsIDIgVERzPGJyPjxicj5VUERBVEVTOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vUkNVS3RHRW1XbyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JDVUt0R0VtV288L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mRzZIQjhIUlNXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZkc2SEI4SFJTVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxlYiBKb25lcyAoQENh bGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fs ZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzNDc1MzE2Nzc0Mjg5ODYxND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZWFoIHRoYXTigJlzIGEgaGF0IHRyaWNrIGluIHRoZSBGSVJTVCBR VUFSVEVSIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQXVidXJuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j QXVidXJuPC9hPiB0YXJnZXQgQ2VkZXJpYW4gTW9yZ2FuLjxicj48YnI+SGXi gJlzIGdvdCBmaXZlIHJlY2VwdGlvbnMgYW5kIHRocmVlIGFyZSBmb3IgdG91 Y2hkb3ducy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jZWRlaWFu Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2VkZWlhbjI8L2E+PGJyPjxicj5V UERBVEVTOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUkNVS3RHRW1XbyI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JDVUt0R0VtV288L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9uR3hyelZRRFJaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbkd4cnpWUURSWjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxlYiBKb25lcyAoQENhbGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMv MTgzNDc1NjYxODgxMjA0NzY0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXVi dXJuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQXVidXJu PC9hPiBXUiB0YXJnZXQgQ2VkZXJpYW4gTW9yZ2FuIHNwb3J0aW5nIHRoZSBU aWdlcnPigJkgdG9uaWdodC48YnI+PGJyPkhlIGhhcyB0aHJlZSB0b3VjaGRv d25zIGFscmVhZHkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YNlQwemZCMk11 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWDZUMHpmQjJNdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBD YWxlYiBKb25lcyAoQENhbGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzNDc1NzMwMTEx MjA3NDQ5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXVidXJuLXB1c2hpbmctcmVhbGx5LWhhcmQtZm9yLXJpdmFsczI1 MC13ci10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYXVidXJuLXB1c2hpbmctcmVhbGx5LWhhcmQt Zm9yLXJpdmFsczI1MC13ci10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZyZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==