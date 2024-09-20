ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Cederian Morgan showed why he's one of Auburn's top receiver targets in the 2026 class last Friday night.
He scored three touchdowns against Chilton County — in the first quarter.
Benjamin Russell handled business against Chilton County, running away with the game 55-21, as the Rivals250 wide receiver showcased his talent as the go-to playmaker for the Wildcats in the red zone.
"I just kinda had my mindset on we need to be 2-0 in the region, just win, so me and my QB are tight," Morgan said. " I knew he was gonna give me chances to make plays and I just made the plays."
Sporting the Auburn towel during the win, the Tigers have made him a huge priority in their 2026 class, as both wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze reached out to wish him luck ahead of his game. It's not a rarity, though.
"They always text me good luck and then they’ll check on me after the game," Morgan said. "To make sure that we still stay connected."
Morgan, 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, has been connected with Davis since his freshman year of high school, as the Tigers' wide receivers coach constantly reiterates how much he believes in Morgan. It goes both ways, especially after Morgan got to see Auburn's wide receivers perform in the opener against Alabama A&M.
"I think they’re very young, but they’re gonna do a great job and they’re gonna surprise a lot of people," Morgan said of the receivers.
Overall, his first trip to Auburn of the season was a good one.
"It was fun," Morgan said. "I like how they let everybody eat. I just bonded with the players, the recruits and all the coaches."
How hard is Auburn pushing for the four-star?
"Really hard," Morgan said. "They want me down there every week. We’re only 45 minutes away so they want me down there every week, every chance they can get."
Morgan was in Gainesville last weekend for the Florida-Texas A&M game, with plans to either visit Alabama for the Georgia game or back to Auburn for the Oklahoma game at the end of this month. He's not in a rush to make a decision, but would ideally like to have one in the spring.