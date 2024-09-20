ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Cederian Morgan showed why he's one of Auburn's top receiver targets in the 2026 class last Friday night. He scored three touchdowns against Chilton County — in the first quarter. Benjamin Russell handled business against Chilton County, running away with the game 55-21, as the Rivals250 wide receiver showcased his talent as the go-to playmaker for the Wildcats in the red zone. "I just kinda had my mindset on we need to be 2-0 in the region, just win, so me and my QB are tight," Morgan said. " I knew he was gonna give me chances to make plays and I just made the plays."

Cederian Morgan is a top target for Auburn at wide receiver in the 2026 class. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Sporting the Auburn towel during the win, the Tigers have made him a huge priority in their 2026 class, as both wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze reached out to wish him luck ahead of his game. It's not a rarity, though. "They always text me good luck and then they’ll check on me after the game," Morgan said. "To make sure that we still stay connected." Morgan, 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, has been connected with Davis since his freshman year of high school, as the Tigers' wide receivers coach constantly reiterates how much he believes in Morgan. It goes both ways, especially after Morgan got to see Auburn's wide receivers perform in the opener against Alabama A&M. "I think they’re very young, but they’re gonna do a great job and they’re gonna surprise a lot of people," Morgan said of the receivers. Overall, his first trip to Auburn of the season was a good one. "It was fun," Morgan said. "I like how they let everybody eat. I just bonded with the players, the recruits and all the coaches."

How hard is Auburn pushing for the four-star? "Really hard," Morgan said. "They want me down there every week. We’re only 45 minutes away so they want me down there every week, every chance they can get." Morgan was in Gainesville last weekend for the Florida-Texas A&M game, with plans to either visit Alabama for the Georgia game or back to Auburn for the Oklahoma game at the end of this month. He's not in a rush to make a decision, but would ideally like to have one in the spring.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DZWRlcmlhbiBNb3JnYW4ganVzdCBtb3NzZWQgdHdvIGRlZmVuZGVy cyBmb3IgdGhlIFREIGNhdGNo4oCmICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2NlZGVpYW4yP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjZWRlaWFu MjwvYT4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IeER4aFY5NlE5Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHhEeGhWOTZROTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxlYiBK b25lcyAoQENhbGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ2FsZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzNDc0OTAyMDA3MTE4Njcy MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF04oCZcyBUV08gdG91Y2hkb3ducyBub3cgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BdWJ1cm4/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBdWJ1cm48L2E+IFdSIHRhcmdl dCBDZWRlcmlhbiBNb3JnYW4uPGJyPjxicj5Nb3JnYW46IDQgcmVjLCA5MSBU RHMsIDIgVERzPGJyPjxicj5VUERBVEVTOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vUkNVS3RHRW1XbyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JDVUt0R0VtV288L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mRzZIQjhIUlNXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZkc2SEI4SFJTVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxlYiBKb25lcyAoQENh bGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fs ZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTgzNDc1MzE2Nzc0Mjg5ODYxND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZWFoIHRoYXTigJlzIGEgaGF0IHRyaWNrIGluIHRoZSBGSVJTVCBR VUFSVEVSIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQXVidXJuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j QXVidXJuPC9hPiB0YXJnZXQgQ2VkZXJpYW4gTW9yZ2FuLjxicj48YnI+SGXi gJlzIGdvdCBmaXZlIHJlY2VwdGlvbnMgYW5kIHRocmVlIGFyZSBmb3IgdG91 Y2hkb3ducy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jZWRlaWFu Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2VkZWlhbjI8L2E+PGJyPjxicj5V UERBVEVTOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUkNVS3RHRW1XbyI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JDVUt0R0VtV288L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9uR3hyelZRRFJaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbkd4cnpWUURSWjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxlYiBKb25lcyAoQENhbGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMv MTgzNDc1NjYxODgxMjA0NzY0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=