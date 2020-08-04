AuburnSports - Auburn pushing hard for Rivals250 ATH/DB Ahmari Harvey

Rivals250 athlete/defensive back Ahmari Harvey could end up at Florida State and not many would be surprised. He does, after all, attend Florida State University School in Tallahassee. Harvey, however, isn’t set on staying close to home. He’s seriously considering leaving and two SEC schools are giving him reasons to do so. “I’m looking hard at Auburn and Texas A&M,” Harvey said. “Those are the schools recruiting me the hardest.”

Harvey said both Florida State and Florida have “dropped off,” while the interest from Auburn and A&M remains constant, if not increased, especially from Auburn. “I hear from Auburn a lot,” Harvey said. “I talk to Coach ‘Crime’ (Wesley McGriff) and Coach (Al) Pogue. I talk to both of them a lot.” McGriff is Auburn’s defensive backs coach. Pogue is Harvey’s area recruiter. Harvey has good relationships with both. “Coach Pogue is a great guy,” Harvey said. “He really cares about what you do off the field. And Coach Crime, I’ve gotten to know him really well and we are close. He’s a jokester and I like him.”