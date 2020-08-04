AuburnSports - Auburn pushing hard for Rivals250 ATH/DB Ahmari Harvey

Auburn pushing hard for Rivals250 ATH/DB Ahmari Harvey
Rivals250 athlete/defensive back Ahmari Harvey could end up at Florida State and not many would be surprised. He does, after all, attend Florida State University School in Tallahassee.
Harvey, however, isn’t set on staying close to home. He’s seriously considering leaving and two SEC schools are giving him reasons to do so.
“I’m looking hard at Auburn and Texas A&M,” Harvey said. “Those are the schools recruiting me the hardest.”
Harvey said both Florida State and Florida have “dropped off,” while the interest from Auburn and A&M remains constant, if not increased, especially from Auburn.
“I hear from Auburn a lot,” Harvey said. “I talk to Coach ‘Crime’ (Wesley McGriff) and Coach (Al) Pogue. I talk to both of them a lot.”
McGriff is Auburn’s defensive backs coach. Pogue is Harvey’s area recruiter. Harvey has good relationships with both.
“Coach Pogue is a great guy,” Harvey said. “He really cares about what you do off the field. And Coach Crime, I’ve gotten to know him really well and we are close. He’s a jokester and I like him.”
Harvey has not visited Auburn, at least not physically. He has, however, experienced a virtual visit.
“I really liked it,” Harvey said. “I loved the campus and everything. It’s a family environment. They take care of their players off the field. It’s just a nice place.”
A place Harvey could see himself having success.
“I feel like I can go there and be three-and-out,” Harvey said.
Rivals ranks Harvey, who is six-feet tall and 180 pounds, the No. 16 athlete in the country, No. 34 overall recruit in Florida and No. 212 in the Rivals250.
Harvey is unsure of a timeline for a commitment.
“It depends on how everything goes, the season and everything,” he said.