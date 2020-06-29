AuburnSports - Auburn pushing hard for Louisiana safety

Auburn has a commitment from safety Phillip O’Brien, but is looking for one more at the position in the 2021 class. Jah’Von Grigsby, from Scotlandville Magnet in Baton Rouge, La., is a top target to fill the spot. Auburn is making sure he knows it. “Auburn is coming after me hard,” Grigsby said. “I talk to Coach (Wesley) McGriff a lot and I just FaceTime’d with the defensive coordinator (Kevin Steele) on Friday.”

Grigsby has not met either of the coaches in person, but has developed bonds with both over the phone. “I’ve gotten to know Coach McGriff pretty well,” Grigsby said. “He’s intense. I can tell he loves football and knows a lot about the game. Coach Steele is a real good guy. He’s real genuine. I like both of them a lot.” Auburn offered Grigsby early in the spring and hoped to get him on campus for a visit. After a ban of on-campus visits was implemented because of the COVID-19 outbbreak, the visit never happened. A virtual visit, however, did. “I did a virtual visit in May,” Grigsby said. “I saw the locker room and pretty much everything on campus. It was nice. I saw the apartments where I would stay if I went there and everything is nice and up to date. And I love the campus. It’s a beautiful campus. I loved everything.”