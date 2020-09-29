AuburnSports - Auburn pushing hard for Boston College linebacker commit

Auburn pushing hard for Boston College linebacker commit
Wayne County (Ga.) linebacker Trevin Wallace is committed to Boston College, but his recruitment isn’t over.
Auburn won’t allow it to be.
“I hear from Auburn a lot,” Wallace said. “I hear from them every day.”
Auburn’s surge in Wallace’s recruitment is being led by linebackers coach Travis Williams.
“Coach T-Will texts me every day, every morning,” Wallace said. “I really like him.”
Wallace and Williams have developed a strong bond since Auburn offered in the spring. The coach is a big reason Wallace is still considering Auburn.
“Coach T-Will, man, he’s a good coach with good character,” Wallace said. “I like how he’s always kept it real with me. He told me the first time we talked that he’d always keep it real with me no matter what, and he has.”
Wallace took a virtual visit to Auburn in the summer. He received a virtual tour of the campus, facilities and even spoke with coach Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.
“I like everything about it,” Wallace said. “I like the locker room, the facilities. I like Coach Malzahn and Coach Steele and what they had to say.”
The heavy interest from Auburn has made an impression on Wallace.
“They have made a big impression on me,” he said. “They are giving me a lot to think about. I am very interested in Auburn.”
In three games this season, Wallace, who is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, has recorded 24 tackles, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss and an interception. He’s also receiving heavy interest from Georgia and South Carolina.