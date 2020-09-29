AuburnSports - Auburn pushing hard for Boston College linebacker commit

“I hear from Auburn a lot,” Wallace said. “I hear from them every day.”

Auburn won’t allow it to be.

Wayne County (Ga.) linebacker Trevin Wallace is committed to Boston College, but his recruitment isn’t over.

Auburn’s surge in Wallace’s recruitment is being led by linebackers coach Travis Williams.

“Coach T-Will texts me every day, every morning,” Wallace said. “I really like him.”

Wallace and Williams have developed a strong bond since Auburn offered in the spring. The coach is a big reason Wallace is still considering Auburn.

“Coach T-Will, man, he’s a good coach with good character,” Wallace said. “I like how he’s always kept it real with me. He told me the first time we talked that he’d always keep it real with me no matter what, and he has.”