"It means everything to me," Carter said. "I just got to keep my head on right, keep talking to my family, keep God first."

Safety Martels Carter Jr. , who's currently committed to Kentucky , still hears from Auburn frequently. It's mostly head coach Hugh Freeze who picks up the phone, which is a big deal to the Rivals100 player.

Auburn is still in pursuit of Kentucky's No. 1 recruit.

Carter hears from Auburn multiple times a week, as Freeze delivers a strong message to him each time.

"That he’s gonna flip me," Carter said is the message.

The 6-foot safety visited Auburn unofficially in late March before committing to Kentucky May 25. Although there are plenty of schools that still reach out to Carter, the relationship with Auburn has always been there.

Charles Kelly is primary component, and the safeties coach has made Carter feel like a priority.

"I was the first person he came to see and he spent the whole day with me," Carter said. "That means a lot. When I went there, just looking at, hearing and paying attention to what he’s telling his safeties and how he wants to play."

Auburn is pushing for a visit and decision on if Carter will be at the Tigers' Big Cat Weekend has not been made yet. What does Carter think about when Auburn comes to his mind?

"That it’s going in the right direction," Carter said. "Family oriented and it’s just family."