Auburn pushing for 2024 DL

Dimitry Nicolas earned an offer from Auburn earlier this week, but it wasn't his first interaction with the coaching staff. The 2024 defensive lineman has been talking with Auburn edge coach Roc Bellantoni for months. "He’s a good, honest guy," Nicolas said. "I think that he’s a good coach — excellent coach —and that he’s good at what he does."

Dimitry Nicolas picked up the Auburn offer earlier this week. (Rivals.com)

The talks were occasional check-ins, until earlier this week when Bellantoni extended Nicolas an offer from Auburn. It was his 15th offer and fifth out of the SEC. "It’s been a blessing to have all these coaches and all these schools look at me," Nicolas said. "It’s also made me want to get better, because I’m gonna get looked at more and I don’t want to be less than their expectations."