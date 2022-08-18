Auburn pushing for 2024 DL
Dimitry Nicolas earned an offer from Auburn earlier this week, but it wasn't his first interaction with the coaching staff.
The 2024 defensive lineman has been talking with Auburn edge coach Roc Bellantoni for months.
"He’s a good, honest guy," Nicolas said. "I think that he’s a good coach — excellent coach —and that he’s good at what he does."
The talks were occasional check-ins, until earlier this week when Bellantoni extended Nicolas an offer from Auburn.
It was his 15th offer and fifth out of the SEC.
"It’s been a blessing to have all these coaches and all these schools look at me," Nicolas said. "It’s also made me want to get better, because I’m gonna get looked at more and I don’t want to be less than their expectations."
While Nicolas does not have any plans set in stone regarding his fall visit schedule, there are several schools he'd like to check out. Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan State, Michigan and Georgia are places he'd like to visit.
Out of those schools, Nicolas says that Auburn, Michigan State and Georgia are the ones pushing for him the hardest right now, but a decision is still a bit away.
"Right now, I’m focused on helping my team and trying to be state champs," Nicolas said.