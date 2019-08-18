Junior Auburn punter Arryn Siposs, a native Aussie, has mixed feelings about Bloomin' Onions.

The first time he went to an Outback Steakhouse after moving to America from Australia's Prokick program, he was sent inside to ask for a table while his buddies parked the car. He told the hostess his party size, to which she reacted "a bit stunned" to Siposs' thick accent.

He enjoys Outback's steaks, and he admits their signature fried-onion appetizer is tasty. But it's nowhere near authentic.

"It is pretty good. I’ll give them that," Siposs told reporters Sunday after Auburn's final day of fall camp. "But yeah, it’s definitely not an Australian thing.”

Siposs still sticks out in a crowd when he talks, but his production as one of the nation's top punters last year speaks for itself.

As has been mentioned by Gus Malzahn numerous times, the learning curve for Siposs was significant in his first season playing American football. The coach claims Siposs didn't know the exact rules of the game until around midseason.

"Well, thanks very much, coach," Siposs joked when told about Malzahn's comments. "That means a lot to me."

After a season in which the Aussie ranked 18th in college football in yards per punt (44.2) with a long of 60, Siposs is looking to strengthen that right leg with a year of SEC conditioning. He also spent time this summer working with Cameron Johnson, Mitch Wishnowsky and Jordan Perry — all NFL punters.

"It helped me kind of just re-adjust a few things — knowing what I have to do to take the next step," Siposs said. "And it certainly put me in a better position to, hopefully, be more effective this year. My game is always trying to change and keep getting better; there's no point being satisfied with what you did last year. You're going to have to do the same thing again — if not more. They're the guys I go to speak to about it to really elevate my game."

He feels his accuracy is there if called upon to pin an opponent deep, but he wants more power.