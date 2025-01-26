Auburn 'pretty high' for elite WR

"Today was great," Keys said. "It all started this morning. I got to chill with some of the guys...Just the teammates, see how you could fit in, get along with the guys. I can picture myself in this environment with a bunch of teammates from here. Anquon Fegans, Deuce Knight, a bunch of them cats, you know."

Keys toured campus and the facilities more in-depth than he had in previous visits Saturday morning, before spending some time with other recruits and current players, ending the night with an Auburn basketball game. One of the recruits he spent the most time with was recent Auburn commit Devin Carter, who was back on the Plains for the first time as a commit.

"My dog, man," Keys said of Carter. "I met him sometime at Future 50. We kind of got cool there and I got close to him at the UA game...What they're doing to this program is going to be great. Offensive-wise, they're going to be great. This upcoming year is going to be better than last year. It's going to be a better situation, I feel like and with the guys they got coming in, it's going to be a great season. So his decision of coming in here wasn't a bad decision. He kind of explained to me his thoughts on it."

What are Keys' thoughts on Auburn and where they sit in his recruitment?

"In my recruitment, Auburn is pretty high on my board," Keys said. "I like Auburn. You know, I always did. I came last year. I enjoyed it. So this was just seeing the full thing, seeing all the little things. So I got to see the little things, and I enjoyed seeing the little things. So, yeah, they’re one of my top schools."

Keys will return at some point for an official visit.