"I really liked the visit, every time I’ve come it’s felt like home," Marshall said. "Now I really got to make that choice between the two schools."

Michigan commit Nate Marshall took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend, traveling from his hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, with his parents and little brother. It was his first trip to Auburn since April, and now he's gonna have to make a final decision.

It sounds like the Tigers made some progress this weekend, too.

Marshall, 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, committed to Michigan in late April of this year. That hasn't stopped Auburn from recruiting Marshall heavily, especially defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams.

"I like Coach Vontrell, he’s from where I’m from, so we got that connection from that," Marshall said. "He’s been recruiting me for a year or two now, so we have that relationship, have that bond."

Previously, Marshall was recruited by Jeremy Garrett as well, while King-Williams was an analyst. Once Garrett left to take a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars, King-Williams earned a promotion.

"It actually really helped [Auburn's] chances because it’s a guy that I was already close to, talking to every day," Marshall said.

His relationship with King-Williams has put Auburn in a position to where Marshall has a choice to make: stick with his Michigan pledge or flip to the Tigers. What's given Auburn a chance?

"Their culture of the team, Coach (Hugh) Freeze, how he handles the team, handles himself," Marshall said. "Coach Vontrell, how he carries himself, how he coaches. I met some of the players, too, they’re pretty cool. The recruits are cool, so why not surround myself by good people like that."

Auburn also has a strong message for Marshall.

"That I’m a ball player, that I’m gonna come, change the program and have the pieces to get the program changed around and make it better," Marshall said.