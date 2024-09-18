Auburn presents 'different feeling' for '26 QB

DJ Bordeaux is going for the trifecta. Saturday was the first of what he hopes to be three visits to Auburn this season. The Douglas County (Ga.) quarterback was on campus for the New Mexico game, watching the Tigers' offense operate under redshirt freshman Hank Brown, who was starting his first career game. "Great experience, new freshman quarterback, he balled out for sure," Bordeaux said. "I think he definitely played his role well. Led the offense, commanded the offense, did what he was supposed to do, made all the right decisions. I think he was real efficient tonight and even in the rain, he got it done."

DJ Bordeaux visited Auburn for the New Mexico game. (Photo by DJ Bordeaux / Twitter)

There's plenty of things to like about Auburn for Bordeaux. He loves the beauty of the campus and the facilities, but the thing that sticks out the most and draws him back is the coaching staff. "I love the coaching staff," Bordeaux said. "I got a real good relationship with the quarterback staff, Coach (Kent) Austin specifically. Me and him, me and Coach Jesse (Stone), we’re all really close. I talk to them before every game and it feels like family when I’m here, too. I just got a different feeling when I’m here. " Looking at the offense, Bordeaux feels like his skill set matches what Auburn likes to run. It's "extremely important" for him to find the right fit, scheme-wise. "I think I could play a big role if I came here," Bordeaux said. "I think I definitely would make a huge impact just doing what I do. My deep ball is something different, so I think I would definitely do what I do here." Aside from being close with quarterbacks coach Austin, he also has high praise for the head coach. "Coach (Hugh) Freeze, I feel like he’s a real straight to business dude," Bordeaux said. "He’s real traditional, too, and I like that a lot. That’s one thing I like about Auburn too is just the tradition and I like how they run things."