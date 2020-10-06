AuburnSports - Auburn preparing for stout Razorback defense

The Hogs have forced four interceptions and recovered two fumbles through their first two games.

Thus far, the Arkansas defense held Georgia to just five points in the first half but ultimately collapsed and gave up 32 points in the second half. They followed that up by holding Mississippi State and the air raid offense to just 14 points.

The Auburn offense won’t have much time to breathe after facing a suffocating Georgia defense. This week, it's taking on another strong defense in Arkansas.

The defense is led by newly hired Barry Odom, who is in his first year with the Razorbacks after being fired by Missouri.

“Well, I mean, you're talking about I think two very good outings,” Gus Malzahn said. “I mean, we played Georgia last week, and I think [Odom] did a very good job against them the first week with his scheme and plan. And of course what he did last week, like I said, he deserves two Coach of the Week awards. You know, he's always been one of the best. It doesn't surprise me. He'll have a good plan against us, so we'll have to be executing at a high level.”

Arkansas’ defense is led by a linebacker duo of Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan, who lead the SEC with 31 and 28 tackles, respectively.

Against Mississippi State, Pool recorded 20 total tackles, earning him SEC Defensive Player of the Week along with his teammate. A performance that Malzahn described as “really unbelievable to watch.”

Behind Pool and Morgan is a secondary led by Joe Foucha who has two interceptions on the year, tied for first in the SEC. Foucha was also awarded SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

For Arkansas, Saturday’s victory over Mississippi State snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak.

It’s clear that this isn’t the same Arkansas team as years past, and Malzahn and Auburn are preparing for that.

“Well, what stands out to me is they’re playing extremely hard,” Malzahn said. “When you got a team that’s playing extremely hard, I believe that’s coaching, so hat’s off to those guys. They’re off to a very good start. Like I said, Sam [Pittman] is a football coach, and he’s got those guys playing extremely hard.”

Malzahn knows the Razorbacks will be looking to pull off a road upset when they travel to Jordan-Hare this Saturday.

“We’re expecting to get their best,” Malzahn said.



