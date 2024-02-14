Bruce Pearl talks a lot about making history, and his team, along with South Carolina will be doing that Wednesday night.

When Auburn and South Carolina tip off Wednesday night, it'll be the first time the teams have matched up while both were ranked.

More importantly, the teams are separated by a game at the top of the SEC standings with South Carolina at 9-2 in conference and Auburn at 8-3.

It's similar to the Alabama game for Auburn: win to stay alive for the SEC crown.

"If we want to win the (SEC) championship, we have to beat South Carolina tomorrow," Pearl said. "Pretty simple. Already being a game behind them, two games behind them with six then to go would be something I don't think we would be able to overcome."

The Gamecocks, who were picked to finish last in the conference, have been the surprise of the season in the SEC.

After a massive struggle in his first season in Columbia, Lamont Paris and his slow, suffocating style of ball has thrust the Gamecocks into SEC title contention, and he's earned coach of the year talks because of it.

"Coach Paris, in my mind -- it would be hard to think of anybody else that would be the coach of the year in our league," Pearl said. "In the sense that he was picked last and they're currently first, or tied for first with Alabama. He and his staff have done a tremendous job of rebuilding and putting together a really, really competitive roster."