While Flanigan will steal the headlines, The Rebels have a four-headed monster, which includes Flanigan, that Auburn will have to deal with.

"This is a really talented roster," Pearl said. "Coach Beard has done a really great job in his first year in the league, as they've only lost two games, on the road, to LSU and at Tennessee."

With Beard being in his first year, he added eight players from the portal which includes Moussa Cisse and Brandon Murray who were recently cleared to play due to the NCAA two-time transfer rule.

"I think it's obviously what Coach (Chris) Beard and what I have worked towards, and that is to have an Ole Miss-Auburn game (with) two ranked opponents," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "That has never happened, if I'm right. That's crazy, right? It's never happened. That's what we both have worked really hard to try to achieve."

Ole Miss comes into this game 15-2 and ranked No. 22, which means the teams will make history when they tipoff Saturday night.

It's here: the Allen (and Wes) Flanigan reunion game is here. But this game is more than just that.

All four average at least 12 points per game.

"They've got four guys in Murray, (Matthew) Murrell, Flanigan and (Jaemyn) Brakefield that are, all four, kind of on the top of their games," Pearl said. "Three of the four are seniors and just older players. Guys who've been around the league a long time. And you can make an argument that, at their respective positions, they're going to be thought as one of the better players in the league at their position."

Murrell, Ole Miss' leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, is enjoying a bounce-back season after having a dreadful shooting year the season prior.

Last season, Murrell shot 36.5 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from deep and averaged 14.4 points per game. This year, the senior guard is shooting 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep.

Murrell is the definition of a shooter as he averages 1.173 points per possession (PPP) on spot-up looks ranking him in the 85th percentile, per Synergy.

"Matthew Murrell's always been one of the best 2-guards in our league and he's having his best year," Pearl said.

Okay, let's talk about Allen.

In his super-senior senior season, Flanigan is averaging a career-high in both points and rebounds and 16.5 and seven per game, respectively. He is shooting a career-high 12.9 shots per night at a clip of 42 percent from deep.

His shot diet looks a bit different as he is shooting just 1.9 threes per night, down from the 3.2 from a season ago. In addition, he is drawing fouls at a high rate as he has a free throw rate of 48.4 (top 200 in the country) and is averaging 6.2 free throws per game.

He is also averaging a career-high in assists and steals at 3.4 and 1.6, respectively.

"Allen, particularly, the way he played in the conference season a year ago," Pearl said. "if you look at Al's numbers last year in conference, he played his best basketball at the end of his senior year last year, and he's playing great basketball again this year."

Murray, a junior transfer from Saint Peter's, is averaging 14.6 points per game and is straight-up a deadeye shooter.

Murray is shooting 45.5 percent from deep while taking just over five threes a night. He averages 1.36 PPP on catch-and-shoot looks which ranks him in the 93rd percentile across America, per Synergy.

The final head of the Rebels big four is Brakefield, who is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. He is shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 38 percent from deep and 86.7 percent from deep.

He's someone Auburn is quite familiar with.

"He's (Brakefield) a guy that we recruited before he went to Duke," Pearl said. "He came here on an unofficial visit then chose, actually, Duke over Auburn. Then he transferred to Ole Miss and is having the best year of his career."

With the addition of Cisse and Jamarion Sharp, who led the country in blocks two seasons in a row, the Rebels are one of the better shot-blocking teams in the country.

The Rebels have a block rate of 17 percent which ranks No. 2 in the country.

"Sharp is 7-6, 7-5," Pearl said. "He’s the tallest player in Division I. He’s long and got great timing and that affects going to the rim against him. And Cisse is 7-foot."

After going 13-0 in non-conference play, the Rebels were obliterated in Knoxville 90-64. They followed that up by defeating Florida and Vanderbilt at home before losing to LSU in Baton Rouge.

It's a ranked matchup, and Pearl and his team are treating it as such.

"Ole Miss is one of the best teams in our league," Pearl said. "Again, they’ve won every game they’ve played other than at Tennessee and at LSU."

Auburn and Ole Miss tipoff at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.